Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,069,865 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069,865 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $49,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Vale by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,524,000 after buying an additional 739,805 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 8,212,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,640,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

