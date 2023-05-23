Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,668,344 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19,431.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,344 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,620,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,104,039. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

