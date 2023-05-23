Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 455,560 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,203,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 455,560 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Pembina Pipeline worth $176,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

