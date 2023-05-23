Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.77% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $104,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.