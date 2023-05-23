Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $234.28 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 721,730 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $234,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 394,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

