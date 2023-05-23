Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $65.03 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,437,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,030,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Citigroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,056,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,379,604. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

