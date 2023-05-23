Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 274,075 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Imperial Oil worth $119,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 331,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

