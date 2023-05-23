Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 334,505 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,505 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Teck Resources worth $74,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 2,696,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

