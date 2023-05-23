Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 325.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,433. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

