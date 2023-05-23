Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 403,900 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 403,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

