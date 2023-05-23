ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.