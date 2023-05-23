Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $175,836.45 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 88% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars.

