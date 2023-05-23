CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.