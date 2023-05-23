Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

