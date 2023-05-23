Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,997 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,834,000 after buying an additional 2,088,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

