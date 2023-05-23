Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.08 Average PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $75,644.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $75,644.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,294 shares of company stock worth $9,918,457. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Coursera by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

