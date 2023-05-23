Credit Suisse Group Increases Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $12.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

FTCH stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 64.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

