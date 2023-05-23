CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.30. 992,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,219,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.37.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.71.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
