Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $4.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.