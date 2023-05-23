Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Crown Castle worth $335,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.35 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

