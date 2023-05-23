Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $668,912.53 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.9 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 175,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

