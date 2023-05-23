CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $46.90 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00238786 USD and is up 31.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

