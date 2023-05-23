CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after acquiring an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after acquiring an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. 1,135,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

