Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,088. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average of $255.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

