Decred Hits Market Cap of $246.80 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $246.80 million and $993,104.17 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.49 or 0.00061495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00022165 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,969,410 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

