Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 403,601 shares trading hands.

Denison Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 330,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

