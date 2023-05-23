Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $77.83 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00021127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $77.83 million and approximately $185,904.51 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,159.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00335617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00556926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00424078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,564,786 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.