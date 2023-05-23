Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Up 1.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.65 ($33.32) and last traded at €30.30 ($32.93). Approximately 6,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.90 ($32.50).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $569.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

