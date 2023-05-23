DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 412 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 2,282,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

