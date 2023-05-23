DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $2.58 on Exchanges

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. DeXe has a market capitalization of $93.94 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00009434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,286.10471265 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.55996778 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,002,987.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

