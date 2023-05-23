DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after buying an additional 980,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 812,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

