Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.59

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 10417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digimarc by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Digimarc by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.