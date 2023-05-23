Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 160,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,962. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

