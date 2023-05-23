Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

DLTR stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.84. 770,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.27 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

