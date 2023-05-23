DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head-To-Head Comparison

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.37% 0.79% 0.63% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.33 -$10.94 million $0.02 53.03 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares DouYu International and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Clikia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Clikia

(Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

