DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Reduced by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 3.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,874. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

