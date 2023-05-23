DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,477,000 after purchasing an additional 927,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

