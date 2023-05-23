e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $97.03.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

