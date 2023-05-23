Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Acquires $65,850.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Michael Sileck bought 15,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,384.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 996,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,571. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.73.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

