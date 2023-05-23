Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Acquires $65,850.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Michael Sileck bought 15,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,384.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 996,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,571. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.73.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.