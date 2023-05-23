Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 246,991 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 851,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,649. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.