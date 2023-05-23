Efforce Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,092.24 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $145,092.24 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

