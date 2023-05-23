Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.86 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $985,105.08 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007792 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,511,583 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.