Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 12.9%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 241,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 171,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 26.34 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

