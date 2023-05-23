Empresaria Group plc (EMR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on June 15th

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empresaria Group Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of Empresaria Group stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.84. Empresaria Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.87).

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

About Empresaria Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.