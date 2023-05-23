Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,052,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 736,620 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of Enbridge worth $471,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 1,283,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,833. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.