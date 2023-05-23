Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

