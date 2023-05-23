EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $95.08 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $940.29 million and $95.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003086 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,853,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,856,534 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.