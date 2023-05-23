ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Tops $12.00 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $92.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01070247 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $45,142.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

