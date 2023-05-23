Ethereum Classic Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.29 or 0.00067510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $77.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00336777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00557372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00424956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,092,039 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

