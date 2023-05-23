Ethereum Price Hits $1,847.64 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,847.64 or 0.06776993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion and approximately $6.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004410 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,266,407 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

